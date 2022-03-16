-$0.15 EPS Expected for Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Xenetic Biosciences’ earnings. Xenetic Biosciences also reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenetic Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.37) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Xenetic Biosciences.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xenetic Biosciences by 61.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 19,249 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Xenetic Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Xenetic Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $318,000. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XBIO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,650. Xenetic Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $5.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.51.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

