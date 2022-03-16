Brokerages Anticipate Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $225.57 Million

Analysts predict that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) will announce $225.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Albany International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $228.03 million and the lowest is $223.11 million. Albany International posted sales of $222.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albany International will report full-year sales of $951.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $942.15 million to $960.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. Albany International had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $239.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

AIN stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Albany International has a 52 week low of $74.17 and a 52 week high of $93.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Albany International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,373,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albany International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,551,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,896,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $433,089,000 after purchasing an additional 109,174 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

