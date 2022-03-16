Brokerages Expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $331.01 Million

Brokerages predict that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) will post sales of $331.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $329.09 million to $332.74 million. Masimo posted sales of $299.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MASI. StockNews.com raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Masimo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.60.

In other Masimo news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $137,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $416,106 over the last ninety days. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Masimo by 657.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Masimo by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI traded up $8.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.74. 41,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,645. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.91. Masimo has a one year low of $133.94 and a one year high of $305.21.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

