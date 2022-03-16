Gitlab Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 8,725 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 292% compared to the average daily volume of 2,228 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at $169,817,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,027,000. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth about $1,079,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth about $6,902,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Gitlab during the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GTLB traded up $6.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.06. 135,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,584. Gitlab has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $137.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.41.

Gitlab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. As a group, analysts expect that Gitlab will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GTLB. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Gitlab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Gitlab from $175.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.56.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

