Bristlecone Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 13,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.
JEPI stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $59.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,552. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.16. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $63.67.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).
