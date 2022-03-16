CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Cut by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,372 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Edward Jones raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.95.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.21. The stock had a trading volume of 224,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,000,154. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.70 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.71 and its 200 day moving average is $95.78. The stock has a market cap of $139.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.91%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

