KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC) Short Interest Update

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the February 13th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the fourth quarter worth $1,450,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the fourth quarter worth $974,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the fourth quarter worth $977,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. 56.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR Acquisition Holdings I alerts:

KAHC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,408,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,590. KKR Acquisition Holdings I has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Acquisition Holdings I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Acquisition Holdings I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.