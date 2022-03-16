Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) to announce sales of $54.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.50 million. Washington Trust Bancorp reported sales of $58.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full year sales of $223.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $220.80 million to $225.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $236.30 million, with estimates ranging from $233.40 million to $239.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 31.26%. The business had revenue of $58.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, EVP James M. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $120,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WASH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $8,131,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 526,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,302,000 after purchasing an additional 56,936 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,819,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,820,000 after purchasing an additional 29,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 28,015 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WASH traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,145. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.30. The firm has a market cap of $936.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $46.35 and a 1-year high of $60.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.20%.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

