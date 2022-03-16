ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $307.21 Million

Brokerages expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $307.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $312.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $300.63 million. ExlService reported sales of $261.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXLS. Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of ExlService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.20.

EXLS stock traded up $4.46 on Friday, hitting $136.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,840. ExlService has a 12-month low of $84.78 and a 12-month high of $146.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.50 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Narasimha Kini purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.50 per share, with a total value of $62,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,200 shares of company stock worth $274,150. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,659,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,986,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,873,000 after purchasing an additional 151,555 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,727,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

