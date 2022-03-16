DeFiSocial Gaming Tops One Day Trading Volume of $123,629.00 (DFSOCIAL)

DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 16th. DeFiSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded flat against the US dollar. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for approximately $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00044844 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,669.37 or 0.06642775 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,244.14 or 1.00148417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00039825 BTC.

About DeFiSocial Gaming

DeFiSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official message board is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiSocial Gaming should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

