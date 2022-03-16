Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.73

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.73 and last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 41985 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.79.
In other news, CEO John Viii Stark sold 172,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $1,008,898.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christian Lapointe sold 12,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $70,970.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Quantum-Si Company Profile (NASDAQ:QSI)
Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.
