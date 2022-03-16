Bristlecone Advisors LLC Invests $1.77 Million in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 41,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $56.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.17.

NYSE:WPM traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $46.54. 182,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,592,841. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.47. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $36.39 and a 12 month high of $50.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.88.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

