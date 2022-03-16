Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Bought by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,537 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPLK traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.74. The company had a trading volume of 63,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,642. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.45 and a twelve month high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.06 and its 200-day moving average is $133.83. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 104.67% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPLK. Barclays dropped their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Splunk from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.83.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $48,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,005 shares of company stock worth $239,773 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

