Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 311 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,844,476,000 after buying an additional 1,182,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,450 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,446,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,585,000 after acquiring an additional 938,769 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,074,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,602,000 after acquiring an additional 574,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,836,000 after acquiring an additional 336,410 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SO traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,261,470. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.53 and a twelve month high of $69.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.21. The company has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 116.81%.

SO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $66,905.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $4,465,812.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,795 shares of company stock valued at $7,275,333. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

