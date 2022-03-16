Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $108.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.12% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tandem Diabetes delivered better-than-expected revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021. The top line registered year-over-year growth, driven by robust pump shipments and growth in the company’s installed base. The continued adoption of the company’s t:slim X2 insulin pumps looks encouraging. The expanded international launch of Control IQ technology appears promising as well. The increase in the gross margin and an upbeat sales guidance for 2022 instill investor confidence. Tandem Diabetes has outperformed its industry for the past year. However, the company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the fourth quarter. The contraction of its adjusted operating margin is also discouraging. The company continues to face pandemic-led staffing challenges and global supply-chain headwinds, raising apprehension.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.91.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded up $6.76 on Wednesday, reaching $109.22. The company had a trading volume of 14,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,130. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 474.87 and a beta of 0.58. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 6.15.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $112,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Anne Gasser sold 1,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $164,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,443. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

