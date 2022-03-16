TerraUSD Achieves Market Cap of $14.98 Billion (UST)

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 16th. During the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraUSD has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion and $651.62 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00008877 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007648 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000414 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 64.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000072 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC.

About TerraUSD

TerraUSD (UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 14,954,899,507 coins and its circulating supply is 14,954,812,167 coins. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

