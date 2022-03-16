Litecoin Plus One Day Trading Volume Tops $91.00 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 16th. During the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $86,224.04 and approximately $91.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,265.18 or 1.00200790 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00070139 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00020805 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001820 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00016915 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

