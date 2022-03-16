Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.13

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 1364966 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Separately, Fundamental Research assumed coverage on shares of Cartier Resources in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$0.46 target price on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.36 million and a P/E ratio of -72.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.15.

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company also holds interest in Benoist, Fenton, Wilson, Cadillac Extension, Dollier, and MacCormack metal deposit projects, which are located in Quebec.

