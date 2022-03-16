iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 280,678 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 1,826,950 shares.The stock last traded at $65.20 and had previously closed at $63.81.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.07 and its 200 day moving average is $72.61.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,708,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,168 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,996,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,645,000 after purchasing an additional 242,756 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,382,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,406,000 after acquiring an additional 95,284 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,786,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,494,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,408,000 after purchasing an additional 54,544 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.