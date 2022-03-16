Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $52.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) will announce $52.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.41 million to $53.10 million. Applied Optoelectronics posted sales of $49.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full year sales of $231.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $219.76 million to $238.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $267.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Applied Optoelectronics.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum cut Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $6.50 to $4.70 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.61.

AAOI stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.31. 6,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,824. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.64. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 417.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 53,912 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $870,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. 47.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

