Analysts Expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $161.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $161.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $160.60 million and the highest is $161.60 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) posted sales of $193.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full year sales of $840.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $839.30 million to $841.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $950.40 million, with estimates ranging from $948.90 million to $951.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $40,916.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth about $35,403,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,749,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,211,000 after buying an additional 151,594 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,313,000 after buying an additional 19,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,876,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,050,000 after buying an additional 173,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $23.37. 27,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $20.69 and a one year high of $29.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 34.02%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.