American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Tower by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in American Tower by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in American Tower by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $238.99. 21,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,804. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $218.50 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.64.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 98.06%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays cut their target price on American Tower from $311.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.27.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

