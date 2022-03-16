Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 17 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer raised Booking from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,560.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,720.81.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $82.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,162.32. 36,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,061. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,796.45 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,361.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,365.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $88.79 billion, a PE ratio of 79.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

