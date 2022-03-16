Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Holdings Lowered by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Humana by 411.2% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418,848 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Humana by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,515,867,000 after purchasing an additional 626,652 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 36.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,044,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,287,000 after acquiring an additional 279,480 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 32.3% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 778,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,530,000 after acquiring an additional 190,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its position in shares of Humana by 687.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 144,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,138,000 after acquiring an additional 125,931 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Humana stock traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $441.00. The stock had a trading volume of 16,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,567. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $411.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $425.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The stock has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.30) earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 12.35%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $486.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.36.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

