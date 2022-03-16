iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 627.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,251 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 153.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at $55,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

ITA stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.14. The stock had a trading volume of 490,231 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.67. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.