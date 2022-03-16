Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.870-$0.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wendy’s stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.74. 147,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,301,287. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.89 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.18%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WEN. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, February 25th. Argus lowered shares of Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an underperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 361,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,711 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 300,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 132,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

