FYDcoin (FYD) Price Hits $0.0028 on Exchanges

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One FYDcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. FYDcoin has a market cap of $1.61 million and $2,454.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FYDcoin has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FYDcoin alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin Coin Profile

FYDcoin is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 598,797,859 coins and its circulating supply is 580,116,651 coins. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin . The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FYDcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FYDcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FYDcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.