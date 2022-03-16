Brokerages Set Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) PT at $74.11

Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.11.

REG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Regency Centers stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,683. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $54.50 and a 52-week high of $78.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.89 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 30.99%. Regency Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 118.48%.

In related news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $302,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,219,112,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Regency Centers by 62.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,803,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281,291 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 474.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,751,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,435 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,778,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,728,000 after purchasing an additional 909,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,792,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,044,000 after purchasing an additional 810,546 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

