Brokerages Set Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target at $195.74

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $195.74.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of SWKS stock traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.95. The company had a trading volume of 51,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,737. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.97. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $118.99 and a 52-week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.92%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.27, for a total value of $1,612,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $7,738,725. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,612 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 22.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 984,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $188,682,000 after purchasing an additional 182,958 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 157,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 363.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 77,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after purchasing an additional 60,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

