Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) CEO Ric Fulop Buys 128,850 Shares

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) CEO Ric Fulop bought 128,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $525,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of DM stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.20. 350,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,020,852. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.39. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.12.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 498.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cross Research downgraded Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Desktop Metal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

