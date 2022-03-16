Patrick McMahon Acquires 63 Shares of C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Stock

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating) insider Patrick McMahon bought 63 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 197 ($2.56) per share, for a total transaction of £124.11 ($161.39).

Patrick McMahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, Patrick McMahon acquired 54 shares of C&C Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 222 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of £119.88 ($155.89).

On Monday, January 17th, Patrick McMahon bought 49 shares of C&C Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 242 ($3.15) per share, for a total transaction of £118.58 ($154.20).

Shares of LON:CCR traded up GBX 17.70 ($0.23) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 207.80 ($2.70). The stock had a trading volume of 2,643,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,289. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 217.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 231.92. C&C Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 168.60 ($2.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 325.60 ($4.23). The company has a market cap of £816.42 million and a P/E ratio of -12.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCR shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.77) price target on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 292 ($3.80) target price on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

