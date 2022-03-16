Short Interest in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Decreases By 18.7%

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,600,000 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the February 13th total of 9,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.26. 14,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 9.65 and a current ratio of 9.75. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $55.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average is $32.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -87.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.61. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.44) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

