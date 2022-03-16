State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Short Interest Update

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the February 13th total of 3,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 250.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Shares of NYSE STT traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.81. 27,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,434. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.95. State Street has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that State Street will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

