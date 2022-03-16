Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 239 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 408,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,212,000 after purchasing an additional 109,068 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 340.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 205.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 34,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 23,533 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 59,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 75,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCA. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.21.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,353 shares of company stock valued at $13,888,464 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HCA traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $265.99. 30,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,331. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.50 and a 200-day moving average of $247.92. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $181.91 and a one year high of $272.26. The firm has a market cap of $80.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

