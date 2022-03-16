Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $334,000 Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. cut its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 245 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 12.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in Shopify by 25.0% in the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 17.8% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 19,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rinet Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 49.1% during the third quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 60.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHOP. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $960.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Shopify from $978.00 to $882.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Shopify from $1,770.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,145.45.

SHOP traded up $43.73 on Wednesday, hitting $597.16. 90,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,774,799. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $833.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,241.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.15. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $510.02 and a 12 month high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.64.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

