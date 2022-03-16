Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Purchases 1,278 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 698.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Shares of XEL traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.87. 100,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,663,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $72.94.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

