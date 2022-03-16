Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $96.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.58% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Among all the independent refiners, Valero offers the most diversified refinery base with a capacity of 3.1 million barrels per day in its 15 refineries located throughout the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. The company’s Gulf coast presence helped it to expand export volumes over the past years and gain from high distillate margins.Through the December-end quarter, the company returned $401 million to stockholders as dividend payments. Moreover, the company is expected to capitalize on the increasing demand for distillate fuel. However, high debt level can affect the company’s financial flexibility. Valero has been constantly bearing the brunt of increasing expenses, adversely affecting the income. Also, uncertainty in the refining business is making its near-term outlook gloomy. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

VLO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

VLO stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.27. 72,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,603,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $93.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.15 and a 200-day moving average of $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

