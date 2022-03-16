Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s Largest Position

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,655 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,238 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 4.7% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $58,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AAF Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $290.79. 1,057,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,347,152. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $229.35 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $298.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.80. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

