RED (RED) Tops 1-Day Volume of $31,165.00

RED (RED) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 16th. Over the last week, RED has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One RED coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. RED has a total market cap of $388,532.06 and $31,165.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.35 or 0.00268284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00014723 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001150 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000446 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001608 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

