Hord (HORD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.33 Million

Hord (HORD) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Hord coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges. Hord has a market cap of $3.33 million and $564,023.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hord has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00044906 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,688.84 or 0.06657909 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,310.04 or 0.99812833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00039704 BTC.

About Hord

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,750,845 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

