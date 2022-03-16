Fundamenta Hits One Day Volume of $142.00 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Fundamenta has a market cap of $113,047.85 and $142.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00044906 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,688.84 or 0.06657909 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,310.04 or 0.99812833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00039704 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,359,186 coins and its circulating supply is 1,065,416 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

