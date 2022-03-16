Analysts Set Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) PT at $142.82

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.82.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TNDM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Anne Gasser sold 1,084 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $164,074.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $112,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,490 shares of company stock worth $1,009,443 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TNDM traded up $6.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.22. 14,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,130. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 445.48 and a beta of 0.58. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 6.15.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.83 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care (Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.