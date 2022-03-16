Analysts Set Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) PT at $204.57

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $204.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,097,000 after buying an additional 53,477 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,454,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter worth $737,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SAFM traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.03. Sanderson Farms has a 1 year low of $153.44 and a 1 year high of $200.00.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will post 31.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

About Sanderson Farms (Get Rating)

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

