Bank of America Cuts SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $54.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Bank of America from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 63.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $82.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $61.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

SentinelOne stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.11. The stock had a trading volume of 131,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,285,326. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.93. SentinelOne has a one year low of $29.30 and a one year high of $78.53.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 140.35% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Nicholas Warner sold 24,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $1,203,140.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 4,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $229,581.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,926 shares of company stock worth $13,789,954 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 142.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 555,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,750,000 after acquiring an additional 326,498 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,010,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

