Brokerages Anticipate Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.54 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sysco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.41. Sysco reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 145.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sysco will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The company had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Argus raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 12,362 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,100,218.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,582 shares of company stock worth $9,450,981. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY traded up $1.70 on Friday, hitting $79.49. The stock had a trading volume of 65,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,477. The stock has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.53. Sysco has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $89.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

