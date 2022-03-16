Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 403 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.6% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 8,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.8% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.00. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $86.72 and a 52 week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

