Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.000-$17.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $17.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.46 billion-$3.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.64 billion.

JAZZ traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $155.86. The company had a trading volume of 10,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,471. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.53. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $896.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

JAZZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $203.93.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,284 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.