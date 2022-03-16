Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.000-$17.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $17.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.46 billion-$3.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.64 billion.
JAZZ traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $155.86. The company had a trading volume of 10,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,471. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.53. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.84.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $896.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.
In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,284 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
