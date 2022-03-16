Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $66.55

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $66.55 and last traded at $67.03, with a volume of 56255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.14.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CROX. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.44.

Get Crocs alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.84 and its 200 day moving average is $132.41.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.71 million. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 12,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,066,940.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,893,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Beth J. Kaplan bought 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,570.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 34,448 shares of company stock worth $2,855,527. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 2.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 69.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,444,000 after buying an additional 426,896 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the third quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the third quarter worth about $294,000. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.