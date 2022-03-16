Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $66.55

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $66.55 and last traded at $67.03, with a volume of 56255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.14.
A number of research firms have issued reports on CROX. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.44.
The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.84 and its 200 day moving average is $132.41.
In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 12,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,066,940.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,893,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Beth J. Kaplan bought 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,570.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 34,448 shares of company stock worth $2,855,527. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 2.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 69.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,444,000 after buying an additional 426,896 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the third quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the third quarter worth about $294,000. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Crocs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CROX)
Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.
