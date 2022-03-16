STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $28.60

Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.60 and last traded at $28.60, with a volume of 83094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.41.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STOR shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.11.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.25.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $209.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.56 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 34.29%. STORE Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in STORE Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,780,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in STORE Capital by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,906,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $959,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,044 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in STORE Capital by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,370,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,881,000 after acquiring an additional 835,863 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in STORE Capital by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,598,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,992,000 after acquiring an additional 751,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in STORE Capital by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,766,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,261,000 after acquiring an additional 741,979 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STORE Capital Company Profile (NYSE:STOR)

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

