iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $341.54

iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $341.54 and last traded at $341.58, with a volume of 2067 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $350.14.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IGM shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on iShares North American Tech ETF from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on iShares North American Tech ETF from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Get iShares North American Tech ETF alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $384.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $413.55.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,649,000 after purchasing an additional 17,273 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 130,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,940,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period.

iShares North American Tech ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IGM)

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.